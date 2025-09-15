Editor,

I wish to highlight some concerns and offer constructive suggestions regarding the ongoing debate around the tragic incident at TRIHMS, Naharlagun.

The recent case has received widespread coverage, with some media houses sensationalizing the issue and social media platforms amplifying it further, sometimes without verified facts. While accountability is essential in healthcare, it is equally important to ensure that such incidents do not become tools for propaganda. Unbalanced reporting not only tarnishes the reputation of institutions but also demoralizes hardworking medical staffers who serve tirelessly despite limited resources.

One of the critical underlying issues in government hospitals is the low nurse-to-patient ratio. Nurses remain the first point of interaction for patients and their attendants. This direct interface often makes them the easiest target of public anger and frustration. However, nurses are human beings too. They work long hours under stressful conditions, often attending to more patients than one can reasonably handle. Managing medical responsibilities alongside public expectations is not an easy task, yet they are expected to perform flawlessly at all times.

A comparison with private hospitals makes the problem clear. In most private healthcare setups, the nurse-to-patient ratio is much better, which gives nurses not only the time to provide attentive care but also the mental space to maintain cordial relations with patient’s families. This difference in staffing directly influences patient satisfaction and public perception.

Therefore, the government must take urgent steps to improve the situation. The foremost solution is recruitment of more nurses across government hospitals in Arunachal Pradesh. Ensuring an optimum nurse-to-patient ratio will not only improve healthcare delivery but also reduce friction between the public and medical staff. Moreover, better staffing will allow nurses to focus on both patient care and effective communication, which is often the root of misunderstandings in government hospitals.

If corrective measures are not taken promptly, the quality of healthcare services in the state may deteriorate further, which will lead to erosion of public trust in government institutions. The government must act before it is too late.

