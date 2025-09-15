Editor,

In the last few days, Arunachal Pradesh has witnessed deeply disturbing events that threaten not just the medical fraternity but the very fabric of healthcare itself. First came the unfortunate death of a young mother following her third C-section surgery at TRIHMS, which led to widespread anger, media trial, and social media shaming of doctors even before any inquiry had been conducted. Doctors were branded unethical, and the entire fraternity was painted in a negative light, despite the fact that maternal mortality, though tragic, remains a known risk in high-risk pregnancies even under the best medical care.

Now, the situation has turned even darker. Two doctors were brutally attacked with an iron rod and knife by the attendant of a patient who had undergone a surgery. The allegation: that an injection given by doctors pushed the patient into a coma. Such violence, based on panic, misinformation, and anger, is not just unacceptable, it is criminal.

Why these incidents are dangerous for all of us:

Doctors work in an inherently risky field. Medicine is not, and never can be, a 100% perfect science. Even simple treatments or routine surgeries can have unpredictable complications. Doctors do their best with available knowledge, medicines, and instruments, but no one can guarantee life outcomes. Media trial before inquiry harms everyone. The recent maternal death was immediately turned into a headline of negligence, with allegations that “lakhs of lives have been lost to medical negligence in Arunachal Pradesh.” Such sweeping and unverified claims demoralize doctors and destroy public trust. Responsible reporting should wait for inquiry results instead of fueling mob anger. Violence against doctors will cost patients’ lives. When doctors are attacked with rods and knives, when they are abused and defamed, it creates fear in the entire fraternity. Surgeons and physicians begin to hesitate in taking up complex or emergency cases, fearing that one complication may cost them not only their career but also their lives. Ultimately, patients and families will suffer the most, as doctors retreat from high-risk care. Other professions are not singled out. When a bridge collapses, a road remains incomplete with so many accidents happening as a result, or corruption delays welfare schemes, society rarely turns its anger into violence against engineers, contractors, or politicians. Yet one tragic medical outcome often results in collective punishment of all doctors. This double standard must end.

The bigger picture: doctors have saved countless lives. India’s maternal and infant health outcomes have improved remarkably: Maternal mortality ratio (MMR) has dropped from 556 per 1,00,000 live births in 1990 to 97 in 2020-22. Infant mortality rate (IMR) has declined from 80 per 1,000 live births in 1990 to 27 in 2020. In our state, TRIHMS itself has done countless lifesaving procedures.

Behind these numbers are countless doctors, nurses, and health workers who serve tirelessly, often with limited resources, sometimes even buying instruments from their own pockets to keep services running.

An appeal for balance and responsibility

Public: Understand that doctors are humans, not gods. Complications happen despite best efforts. Violence and abuse will only push doctors away and harm patient care. Media: Practice responsible journalism. Verify facts before using sensational headlines. Respect media ethics as much as you demand accountability. Government: Provide doctors with infrastructure, protection, and legal safeguards. Ensure speedy inquiries, so that the truth is established before blame spreads. Doctors: Continue to uphold ethics, maintain transparency, and communicate risks clearly with patients and families.

Conclusion

Every death in a hospital is a tragedy, and every family deserves compassion and answers. But violence, media trial, and blanket accusations are not the answers. They only deepen fear, mistrust, and loss on all sides.

Doctors are not infallible and of course not gods, but they are the very people society depends on in its darkest hours. If we continue to attack and shame them, we risk creating a healthcare system where no doctor will dare to take responsibility for critical cases.

It is time for society, media, and government to come together to protect both doctors and patients – because only through trust, respect, and systemic improvement can lives truly be saved.

Rima K,

Itanagar