TEZU, 14 Sep: Hindi Diwas was celebrated with the theme ‘Hindi – Ras?riya Ekta aur Vaishvik Pehch?n ki Takat’, underscoring the role of the Hindi language in fostering unity and strengthening India’s global identity, at Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) here in Lohit district on Sunday.

IGGC Principal Dr Kangki Megu described Hindi as a “contact language” within India and highlighted the importance of translating literature from English into Hindi. He cited contributions of Arunachali writers, like Joram Aniya, Jamuna Bini, and Taro Sindik to Hindi literature.

Hindi Department Head Bharoti Apum elaborated the theme by highlighting Hindi as not merely a language but as cultural identity of the nation.

Assistant Professor Api Langkam spoke on the significance of celebrating Hindi Diwas, emphasizing the language as a unifying factor of Indians.

Commerce Department Head MK Jana reflected on the historical background of Hindi’s recognition as an official language, as well as its rapid growth in Arunachal Pradesh and other Northeastern states.

Other highlights of the celebration included self-composed poem recitation by Assistant Professor Goken Geyi, and a patriotic group dance performance by students. Short story-writing and self-composed poem writing competitions were also organised, where students enthusiastically showcased their literary talents.