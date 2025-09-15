ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: Confederation of Service Associations of Arunachal Pradesh (CoSAAP) secretary-general Gonya Riba participated in a meeting of the Meghalaya State Government Employees’ Federation (MSGEF), on behalf of the Arunachal government employees, in Shillong, Meghalaya, recently.

The participants unanimously resolved to cooperate on various demands of the MSGEF, viz, house rent allowances, tough location allowances, travel allowances, dearness allowance/dearness relief (for retired employees), and other admissible allowances at par with central government employees/as per the recommendations of the 7th CPC.

It was also resolved to strengthen the state government employees’ federations/unions in the NE states under the banner of the NESGETUF.

The next executive meeting of the NESGETUF will be conducted soon to decide the future course of actions to pressurise the central/state government on the demands of NE state government employees, particularly immediate scrapping of NPS/UPS and restoration of OPS; “refilling” of PFRDA Act, 2013 & 2015; immediate constitution of the 8th Central Pay Commission and its timely implementation from 01.01.2026; and immediate regularisation of contractual/contingency employees, among other thing, Riba informed in a release.