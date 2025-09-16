Editor,

On 4 September, 2025, the APPSC issued a press release on the review petition to be filed by the commission for the decision passed by the high court in the matter of ‘Seeking to allow all candidates (including writ petitioners) who fall within the zone of consideration to appear for the mains examination of AESE 2025’, while rescheduling the exam date on 28 and 29 September from 6 and 7 September.

However 11 days have passed without any communication from the commission, and it seems obvious now that if the court grants the review petition the commission will be bound to postpone the mains examination on the ground of equal justice under Article 16 of the Indian Constitution for the newly added candidates.

So, the uncertainty in the course of examination is affecting all the candidates. It is high time for the commission to come forward and clear the confusion among the public. This ambiguous press release by the commission must be cleared, so that all the candidates could focus on their preparations. Delaying the future course of examination by the commission is highly unacceptable at such a stage.

An AESE aspirant