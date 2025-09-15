ITANAGAR, 14 Sep: The Education Department has issued a reminder to all district education officials to immediately relieve all teachers who have been transferred to assume their new posts without delay.

Education Commissioner Amjad Tak on Saturday directed department officials to submit a district-wise report detailing the names and current posts of transferred teachers, the dates on which they were relieved from their old schools, and the dates of their joining at their new postings. The reports are to be submitted before Monday.

In the directive, the official warned of strict action under relevant service rules against defaulting officers.

On 20 July, the state government notified the transfer and posting of 203 teachers across the state as part of its ongoing process to streamline and manage the state’s educational workforce effectively.

However, many teachers are unwilling to leave their current places of posting, with some producing medical certificates and joint posting of spouses as an excuse.

The situation recently escalated in West Kameng district, where a students’ body announced a bandh call to protest the issue. The bandh was later withdrawn after local MLAs assured that the matter would be taken up with higher authorities. (PTI)