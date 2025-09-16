ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The Centre and the Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for implementation of a special development package for Siang region, marking a major step towards livelihood generation and infrastructure development in the frontier state.

The initiative is being undertaken as a pre-investment activity of the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), an official communiqué said here.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Arunachal Pradesh Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, state Coordination, Planning and Investment Commissioner Ankur Garg; Secretary to the Water Resources,

River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation Department under the union Jal Shakti Ministry VL Kantha Rao; union Power Secretary Pankaj Agarwal, and SK Sinha, commissioner (B&B) of the ministry, respectively.

Under the package, multiple intervention areas have been identified, including livelihood activities, creation of new infrastructure facilities, and upgradation of existing assets in Siang and Upper Siang districts.

Focus sectors include animal husbandry, piggery, fisheries, poultry farming, horticulture, handloom, bamboo, ecotourism, and beekeeping.

Officials emphasised that the scheme would uplift the quality of life while strengthening the socioeconomic fabric of the region.

As part of the comprehensive plan, the package will also facilitate marketing and branding of local products. Distinct identities will be created for textiles, bamboo-based goods, and other indigenous crafts, enabling artisans to reach wider markets.

Further, infrastructure support such as common facility centres, craft-based resource centres, marketing and sourcing hubs, urban haats, emporia, and raw material depots will be established across the region.

Senior officials highlighted that the initiative reflects the Centre’s commitment to foster inclusive growth and sustainable development in Arunachal.

They added that the package represents a significant investment in the future of Siang and Upper Siang districts, aiming to empower local communities, create sustainable livelihoods, and lay the foundation for comprehensive regional development.

The initiative is expected to provide long-term socioeconomic benefits while preparing the ground for the strategic SUMP, the communiqué said.

The SUMP is envisaged as a mega hydroelectric and water storage project. Once implemented, it would contribute to clean energy generation, flood moderation, and water security in the Brahmaputra basin.

Officials said the interventions under the present scheme would ensure that communities in Siang and Upper Siang are better equipped to take advantage of opportunities arising from the project. (PTI)