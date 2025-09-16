RONO HILLS, 15 Sep: RGU Agriculture Engineering Department Assistant Professor DrNRNV Gowripathi Rao was conferred the ‘Early Career Award in Agricultural Engineering’ at the Asian Association of Agricultural Engineering Conference 2025 and the 18th Thai Society of Agricultural Engineering International Conference 2025.

The conference, hosted by the Nepalese Society of Agricultural Engineering (NSAE) in partnership with the Asian Association for Agricultural Engineering (AAAE), the Thai Society of Agricultural Engineering (TSAE), and

the Indian Society of Agricultural Engineering (ISAE), was held virtually on 12 and 13 September due to the ongoing situation in Nepal.

Expressing happiness over the achievement of Dr Rao, RGU Vice-Chancellor (Acting) Prof SK Nayak stated, “Dr Rao’s recognition through the Early Career Award highlights his significant contributions, leadership, and active involvement in advancing agricultural engineering research and practice across Asia.”

Congratulating the awardee, RGU Registrar Dr NT Rikam said, “Dr Rao is an accomplished agricultural engineer whose expertise spans agricultural machinery design, precision agriculture, optimization methods, and robotics in farming. At RGU, he continues to lead advancements in agricultural machinery, digital agriculture, and sustainable farming technologies.”

Joint Registrar Dr David Pertin stated that such recognition not only celebrates Dr Rao’s personal achievements but also brings pride to Rajiv Gandhi University and underscores its growing contributions to agricultural research and innovation in India and across Asia, reflecting the robust academic and research-based contributions.

Other categories of the AAAE awards include the Young Researcher Award, Young Educator Award, Mid-Career Award, and Researcher of the Year Award, along with industry-sponsored honours such as the ASPEE Young Indian Researcher Award and Industry Leadership, etc.

Winners of the awards in other categories includedthe faculty members from the department of biological and agricultural engineering, Texas A&M University, USA, the division of agricultural engineering, Indian Agricultural Research Institute, New Delhi, the department of food processingengineering, National Institute of Technology, Rourkela, the College of Agricultural Engineering, Vasantrao Naik Marathwada Krishi Vidyapeeth, Parbhani, and the department of food engineering and technology, Tezpur University.