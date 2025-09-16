BOMDILA, 15 Sep: The West Kameng district library organized an awareness programme for the students of GHSS Bomdila under the theme ‘Explore, Learn & Grow with the Library’ at the library premises here on Monday.

Interacting with the students, District Library and Information Officer Lobom Tamin highlighted the importance of cultivating the reading habit and how it would benefit them in the long run. He advised the students to maintain strict self-discipline.

Junior librarian Mibom Moyong guided the students on a library tour and explained the basic library rules for effective use of the facility. The students were encouraged to pick a book of their choice.

An essay competition was also organized among the students on the topic ‘A day in the library’. (DIPRO)