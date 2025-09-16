ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: Health & Family Welfare Minister Biyuram Wahge on Monday lauded engineers for their contributions to the economy.

Speaking on the occasion of the 58th Engineers’ Day at an event organised by the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Association (APESA) here, Wahge said that engineers have made life convenient for humans, citing innovations from pins to aeroplanes, and phones to drones.

Responding to the APESA’s charter of demands, Wahge said that the demands, especially the appointment of technocrats as secretaries in works departments, the adoption of the Arunachal Pradesh Engineering Service Rules, and the construction of a common engineering secretariat for various engineering bodies, would be taken up with the competent authority.

Citing lapses such as defects in the civil secretariat walls and stretches of the Trans-Arunachal Highway, Home and Border Affairs Principal Secretary Kaling Tayeng advised engineers to be “diligent, sincere and hardworking” in order to achieve project targets.

Earlier, APESA president TK Tara reiterated the association’s 10-point charter of demands.

He also urged fellow engineers to introspect on their work quality, stressing the need to deliver projects as per design and plan.

A highlight of the programme was the institution of the lifetime achievement award by APESA from this year onwards.

HU celebrates Engineers’ Day

Himalayan University (HU) here celebrated Engineers’ Day with great enthusiasm on Monday, and concurrently organized an academic orientation programme.

Addressing the gathering, HU Research Dean Dr Debaprasad Dev highlighted the importance of innovation and research in engineering education, while Academic Affairs Deputy Dean Dr Raja Husain delivered a motivational address, inspiring students to embrace engineering as a tool for nation-building and sustainable development.

IQAC coordinator Dr Ghanshyam Mishra also addressed the gathering, emphasizing on quality education and skill-based learning as the pillars of academic excellence.

The celebration also featured cultural performances by students of DTech, BTech, and MTech, showcasing their creativity and talent.

A special highlight of the event was the model presentation by civil engineering students from various courses.

The programme concluded on a high note, reflecting the true spirit of Engineers’ Day, commemorating the legacy of Bharat Ratna Sir M Visvesvaraya, and setting a positive academic tone for the new session, the university informed in a release. (With PTI input)