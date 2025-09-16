ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: The Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court (HC) will be closed from 29 September to 18 October on account of puja vacation, according to a HC notification.

The officials of the court will attend office under a roster arrangement, where 50 percent of them will work in the first part of the vacation and the remaining 50 in the second part of the vacation. 8 October will be a common working day during the long vacation.

However, the office of the registry will remain open from 10 am to 4:45 pm on vacation court days, and from 10 am to 3 pm on other working days, except Saturdays, Sundays and gazetted holidays, the notification said.

Limitation will not run during the vacation, it added.