ITANAGAR, 15 Sep: Expressing concern over the condition of the cooperative movement in Arunachal Pradesh, Cooperation Minister Ojing Tasing assured to ensure “financial upgradation of the Cooperation Department,” while also committing to coordinate with the Arunachal Pradesh State Cooperative Union (APSCU) in the greater interest of the cooperative sector.

He said this during a meeting with members of the APSCU here on Monday to discuss the upcoming golden jubilee celebration of the APSCU, to be held from 16-18 November.

APSCU chairman Nabam Tahi Nekil informed in a release that during the meeting all developmental issues to be undertaken by the cooperative society were discussed, and it was decided to hold a monthly coordination meeting.

A representation was also submitted to the minister, seeking permission for APSCU to conduct district tours across all 28 districts of the state under the theme ‘Sahakari se Samriddhi Tak – Viksit Bharat’, in line with the vision of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the release stated.

It was decided that the APSCU would work in collaboration with the minister to strengthen the Cooperation Department, all state federations, district cooperative unions, and grassroots-level primary cooperative societies, with focus on effective development strategies for the cooperative sector in the state, the release further stated.

In its representation, the union highlighted the need for upgradation and revival of cooperative societies in the state. It also sought funds from the state government for strengthening and ensuring the smooth functioning of every district cooperative unions, citing reports from official tours conducted last year.