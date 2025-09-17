KAHO, 16 Sep: Fifty farmers of Kibithoo circle participated in a training programme organized here by the Anjaw Krishi Vigyan Kendra (KVK) under the Vibrant Villages Programme on Tuesday.

The activity was aimed at assessing field-level conditions, guiding farmers on scientific practices, and ensuring sustainable livelihood opportunities in the region.

During the programme, KVK experts emphasized that improved poultry farming techniques, especially backyard rearing and adoption of robust breeds, could significantly raise farm income for rural families at minimal investment.

Agronomy scientist Naveen Khoisnam spoke on rabi season crop planning and vermicomposting, and horticulture expert Satveer Yadav dwelt on kiwi and orange cultivation, vegetable nursery management, and seasonal crop practices.

Soil and water management expert Ugarsain Sangwan trained the farmers in preparing low-cost polyhouses with drip irrigation to ensure year-round vegetable production and better water management.