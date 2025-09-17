Correspondent

PASIGHAT, 16 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram on Tuesday launched a signature campaign against the alleged ‘vote chori’ (vote theft) here in East Siang district.

The campaign aims to raise awareness among the citizens about the alleged manipulation of electoral rolls and electronic voting machines by the ruling party, Siram said.

“Our party is questioning the Election Commission of India over transparency and accountability in updating electoral rolls and conduct of electoral activities,” he said.

Siram informed that the campaign will cover all districts in the state and will continue until the 15th of the next month.