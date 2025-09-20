DAPORIJO, 19 Sep: The sixth edition of the APLA@50 Outreach Connect programme was held at the Government Model Degree College (GMDC) here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

Organized in collaboration with Rajiv Gandhi University, the programme witnessed enthusiastic participation of students, faculty members, and dignitaries, reinforcing the Arunachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly’s (APLA) vision of nurturing youths as active stakeholders in the democratic journey of the state.

The event began with a debate competition, where students showcased their intellectual acumen, debating on the validity of integrating customary laws into the formal legal setup of Arunachal. The contest reflected the depth of preparation, logical reasoning, and critical engagement of the participants, leaving the audience inspired by their commitment to civic discourse and democratic values.

GMDC Principal Dr Tagio Kodak highlighted the significance of the golden jubilee celebrations of the APLA, and underscored the importance of platforms that allow students to develop democratic consciousness and leadership potential.

This was followed by an address from RGU Centre for Distance and Online Education Assistant Professor Dr Nyajum Lollen, who emphasized that the outreach programme is not only a commemoration of the APLA’s golden journey but also an opportunity to sensitize students to their role as responsible citizens and future leaders of Arunachal Pradesh.

RGU History Department Professor Ashan Riddi eloquently traced the glorious trajectory of the APLA over the past five decades, reflecting on its legislative excellence and progress. He called upon the students to carry forward the democratic legacy of the state by preserving its cultural roots while actively engaging with the challenges of modern governance.

The winners of the debate competition were felicitated with prizes, recognizing their outstanding performance.

APLA Librarian Dedu Poyom also spoke. (Speaker’s PR Cell)