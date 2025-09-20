ZIRO, 19 Sep: The Arunachal Pradesh Rural Bank (APRB) on Monday disbursed a claim amount of Rs 2 lakh under the Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) to the nominee, Tayo Topu.

The claim cheque was handed over by APRB Branch Manager Elizabeth Bui, in the presence of family members of the claimant, customers, and bank officials, at the branch premises.

Addressing the gathering, Bui highlighted that PMJJBY is a flagship social security scheme of the Government of India, aimed at providing life insurance cover at an affordable premium to all eligible citizens.

She assured that the bank remains committed to facilitating such welfare schemes for the benefit of the people. (DIPRO)