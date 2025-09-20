DOIMUKH, 19 Sep: AP QueerStation, in collaboration with the social work department of Rajiv Gandhi University (RGU), organized a sensitization programme on the LGBTQIA+ community here recently, focusing on their lived experiences and pressing challenges, such as livelihood issues, mental health, and social acceptance.

Following the introduction of the facilitators by Assistant Professor Chaphiak Lowang, queer-trans activist Sawang Wangchha spoke on the meaning of LGBTQIA+, and highlighted some local terms, such as ‘Mumbal’ used in Arunachal Pradesh. Drawing from his personal journey as a gay man navigating a heteronormative and patriarchal society, he shared experiences of confusion, mockery, loneliness, and depression – challenges commonly faced by queer individuals.

He shed light on the struggles of tribal queer-trans communities in the state, while also reflecting on broader global issues, including the denial of marriage and adoption rights, continued criminalization of homosexuality in over 60 countries, and restrictions such as the prohibition on blood donation by homosexuals in India.

The second session, led by NERIST Psychology Assistant Professor Dr Yuma Narah, addressed the mental health challenges faced by marginalized communities. She emphasized how systemic discrimination and lack of privileges place queer-trans individuals at greater mental health risk,compared to their cisgendered-heterosexual counterparts. Through interactive activities and games, Dr Narah illustrated how social hierarchies and privilege operate across gender and sexual identities, exposing the everyday discrimination experienced by queer and trans persons.

The programme concluded with Assistant Professor Lowang encouraging students to look forward to more such initiatives in the future. She emphasized that upcoming sessions would cover diverse topics -many beyond the academic syllabus – to ensure holistic learning and broader awareness.

The sensitization program was supported by Mariwala Health Initiative.