PASIGHAT, 19 Sep: The Hindi department of Jawaharlal Nehru College (JNC) here in East Siang district organised the closing ceremony of the weeklong celebration of Hindi Saptah (Hindi Week) on Friday.

The celebration had begun on 14 September. It was on 14 September, 1949 that the Constitution of India adopted Hindi as an official language.

The coordinator of Hindi Saptah, Dr Zebina Taki, in his welcome address provided a brief outline of the day’s proceedings. Throughout the week, the Hindi department organized various competitions, including essay writing, on-spot poetry writing, and extempore speech. The winners were felicitated during the closing ceremony.

In the extempore speech contest, Tilung Borang secured the first position, while Yayok Nyitan stood second. In the essay writing competition, Tarh Tabang and Lomti Lego won the first and the second prize, respectively. The poetry writing competition was won by Kensum Ete, with Ilma Muskan securing the second position.

JNC English HoD Dr SK Sinha elaborated the global status of Hindi and spoke about the World Hindi Day, which is observed since 2006. He highlighted the “pride and brotherhood” associated with the language, quoting verses of renowned Hindi poet Gajanan Madhav Muktibodh.

Geography HoD Dr KK Mishra recited a Hindi poem on the occasion, while Commerce HoD Dr DP Pandatraced the roots of Hindi and Sanskrit, and encouraged the students to use Hindi in daily life.

Vice Principal Dr Leki Sitang underlined the importance of language in expressing human emotions, and emphasized how the Arunachali form of Hindi plays a crucial role in connecting different tribes of the state.

JNC Principal Dr Tasi Taloh in his concluding speech expressed appreciation for the Hindi department for organizing the celebration, and encouraged students to “embrace Hindi with pride.”

The event also featured various cultural performances by the students of the Hindi department. (DIPRO)