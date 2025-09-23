[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: As the news of the death of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg spread, a pall of gloom descended over Arunachal Pradesh, much like in the rest of the Northeast states.

Garg was widely regarded and loved by the people of the state. Besides performing in various parts of Arunachal on numerous occasions, he recorded songs in Nyishi, Adi, and Galo languages, which further increased his popularity.

Arunachali songs like ‘Tudi Yami’, ‘Tene Polo Kardung Ku’, etc, became instant hits among the masses. However, it was his popular songs like ‘Maya’, ‘Ya Ali’, and others that made him a household name in the state. What set Garg apart from other famous artists of the Northeast was that the people of Arunachal felt connected to him, even though many did not understand the Assamese language.

Rerik Karlo Digbak, a popular Galo singer who made an album with him, remembers him as a simple and down-to-earth person. “In 2006, I made an album with him named ‘Daji Dane’, and from it ‘Tene Polo Kardung Ku’ became very popular. He quickly picked up the Galo-Adi pronunciation, and we recorded the song without any major issues,” shared Digbak.

She added that Garg was a very humble human being and was keen to learn about Arunachal during the recording of the song.

Legendary Adi artist, lyricist, and music composer Oyem Dai, who met Garg in Guwahati during the recording of a music album in 1994, remembered him as one of the pioneering artists of the region. “He was a source of inspiration for the youths of the region. In his death, we have lost a music icon of the Northeast,” said Dai.

Popular singer of the state, Taba Yall Nabam, while recalling her years working with Garg, remembered him as a maestro – a singer, actor, songwriter, and musician.

“His demise has left a hollowness in our lives, knowing that someone who sang many of our songs, even in the Tani language, is no longer with us,” she said.

Yall shared that she was introduced to Garg between the late 1990s and early 2000s through NY Production for the album ‘Mwnam’. She said both of them sang a Nyishi duet song, inspired by Garg’s already existing Assamese track. The songs were ‘No Ngo Hab Swto’, ‘Ngo No Gab Swtayin’, and ‘Anne Donyi Hayi Ku’ – all originally developed by Garg, which were earlier Assamese songs.

“As an artist, he was a maestro, and as a human being, a gem of a person. He was easilyapproachable, simple, and down-to-earth. Through his art and music, he helped generate a lot of employment, especially in the Assamese film industry,” shared Yall.

Isther Tikhak from Miao remembers Zubeen Garg as someone who was not only an artist but also an animal lover and environmentalist. “Zubeen and I met for the first time at Mounglang monastery in Lido. He was not a religious person, but used to visit the late Bhante Baba and considered him a teacher. He used to passionately speak about animal rights and the need to protect the environment of Assam and Arunachal,” shared Tikhak.

Senior journalist Mukul Pathak, based in Itanagar, believes that one of the main reasons for Garg’spopularity in the state is that many of his music videos were shot in Arunachal.

“He loved Arunachal and shot many videos and films in the state. His down-to-earth nature and straightforwardness made him a youth icon. From Longding to Tawang, people are coming out to pay tributes to him. He was a bridge between the younger generations of the two states,” said Mukul.

Chairman of the Nyishi Art and Culture Welfare Society, Bengia Tabb, in his tribute to Garg said thatafter the legendary Dr Bhupen Hazarika, Garg was the one who truly showcased to the nation and the world the immense musical potential of Northeast India.

“He was not just an artist; Zubeen was the very breath, pulse, and identity of its people. He stood with every section of society, sharing their joys as well as their sorrows. Over his illustrious career, he rendered an estimated 35,000-40,000 songs in various languages across the country. Beyond Bollywood Hindi, Bengali, Nepali, and Assamese, he lent his voice with remarkable ease in Adi, Galo, Mising, Nyishi, and many other languages of Arunachal Pradesh, singing with such authenticity that it felt as though each language was his own,” said Tabb.

Popular folk singer of the state, Delong Padung, said Zubeen Garg was an inspiration for him since his school days. “I recall my nostalgic memory of singing his Assamese song ‘Niri Bhili Goduli Tumi Ahi Rulahi’ during my School Week competition. Later, when we met, he impressed upon me the importance of folk traditions on the global stage. He would often inspire me to bring Arunachali folkmusic into the mainstream,” said Padung.

In their last meeting at his NK Studio, Garg expressed his wish to create a unity song for Arunachal and Assam, with his music arranger Arup Dutta planning the composition. “Though that dream remains unfinished, I believe the music will continue through future generations, just as the Brahmaputra and the Siang flow eternally together. Zubeen da’s spiritual bond with Arunachal will never fade. His love, humility and music will forever remain with us,” added Padung.

There is a collective grief among the people of the state because of losing him. However, his absence will be deeply felt only after he is cremated, when people realize they will never again hear him sing live.