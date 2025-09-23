Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of projects worth over Rs 5,100 crore, including the Tato-I and Heo hydroelectric project of 240 mw and 180 mw, respectively, in Shi-Yomi district, an integrated state-of-the-art convention centre in Tawang, and 10 more infrastructure projects worth Rs 1.292 crore here on Monday.

The ten infrastructures include various sectors, such as connectivity, health, fire safety, and working women’s hostels, among other things.

Addressing the huge gathering at IG Park here, the prime minister hailed Arunachal’s people’s patriotism, saying that Arunachal is not only the land of the rising sun but also a land of fervent patriotism. “Just as the first colour of the national flag is saffron, Arunachal’s spirit too begins with saffron,” he said.

Modi acknowledged the love and affection shown to him as a great honour. “From the Tawang monastery to the Golden Pagoda in Namsai, Arunachal Pradesh represents a confluence of peace and culture,” said Modi.

He said that his latest visit to Arunachal was special for three distinct reasons: the implementation of next-generation GST reforms across the country; the launch of the GST Savings Festival; and the inauguration of numerous development projects in Arunachal, ranging across sectors including power, connectivity, tourism, and health.

Taking a dig at the Congress party, Modi said that Arunachal and the Northeast region had been consistently neglected by the Congress regime because the state has less population and only two Lok Sabha seats. “This approach caused significant harm to Arunachal and the entire Northeast, which were left far behind in the journey of development,” he said.

“Ever since I was given the opportunity to serve the nation in 2014, I freed the country the previous dispensation’s mindset. My government’s mantra is nation first and citizens first,” said Modi.

He underlined that during the previous dispensation’s regime, a union minister would visit the Northeast only once in two to three months. In contrast, under his government, union ministers have visited the Northeast over 800 times.

“These visits are not symbolic; ministers make efforts to stay overnight and engage meaningfully with the region. Northeast states are revered as Ashtalakshmi; therefore they cannot be left behind in the journey of development,” he added.

“During the Congress regime, Arunachal Pradesh received only Rs 6,000 crore from central taxes over 10 years. Under my government, Arunachal has received over Rs 1 lakh crore in the same period – 16 times more,” he claimed.

He further stated that the nation is collectively working towards the goal of becoming a developed country by 2047, and this vision can only be realized when every state progresses in alignment with the national objectives. The Northeast is playing a significant role in achieving these goals, he said.

The PM cited the power sector as a prime example that India has set a target of generating 500 gw of electricity from non-conventional sources by 2030, including solar, wind, and hydro power and Arunachal is actively contributing to this mission.

The PM further criticized the opposition party for its longstanding tendency to avoid difficult development tasks, which adversely impacted Arunachal and the entire Northeast. He noted that challenging terrains, mountainous regions, and forested areas were often declared backward and neglected by the opposition party.

Stating that his government has transformed the earlier approach towards regional development, Modi said that districts previously labelled as “backward” by previous dispensations have been redefined as “aspirational districts” and prioritized for growth.

Border villages, once dismissed as ‘last villages’have now been recognized as the nation’s ‘first villages’, he said.

Modi hailed the success of the Vibrant Villages Programme, saying that it has significantly improved the quality of life. In Arunachal alone, over 450 such border villages have witnessed rapid progress, with essential infrastructure like roads, electricity, and internet now reaching these regions, he added.

He announced that this year, annual income up to Rs 12 lakh has been made completely tax-free, and also announced that GST has now been simplified to just two slabs – 5 percent and 18 percent – emphasising that many items have become tax-free, and taxes on other goods have been significantly reduced.

He further said that building a home, purchasing a scooter or a motorcycle, dining out, and travelling have all become more affordable.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu in his speech lauded Modi’s developmental push and said that due to policy intervention of the Modi government, the Northeast has become an “engine of growth.”

“Eleven years ago, the picture of the state and the region was different. However, after PM Modi took charge of the government, Arunachal and theNortheast region have significantly transformed,”said Khandu.

He also hailed the Modi government’s next-generation GST reforms across the country and the launching of the GST Savings Festival.

Union Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju also praised Modi for the rapid infrastructural push in Arunachal. He took a dig at the Congress regime for neglecting Arunachal in terms of development during its tenures.

Governor KT Parnaik, Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Legislative Assembly Speaker Tesam Pongte, and parliamentarians Tapir Gao and Nabam Rebia were among others present on the dais. (With inputs from PIB)