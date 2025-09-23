Editor,

On 18 September, the APPSC released a revised list adding 300+ candidates and, at the same time, fixed the mains exam for 28 September – giving us barely nine days to prepare. For an exam that decides our future, this timeline feels unjust and deeply discouraging.

We ask the respected chairman, secretary, and all members of the commission: please put yourselves in our place. If your own child, brother, or sister were given only nine days to prepare for an exam of such magnitude, would you call it justice? Would you feel satisfied that a level playing field was given? If not, then why put us in this position?

We are not asking for favours, nor are we running away from the exam. All we seek is fairness, a chance to compete with dignity, and the opportunity to prove ourselves. The mains examination is decisive for our careers, and rushing it in this manner only adds to mental distress, health issues, and unnecessary controversies. This hasty decision is not only unfair but also risks pushing the exam into another cycle of litigations.

We plead with the commission to act in favour of the candidates’ welfare. Provide at least one month’s time from the date of the revised result. This will ensure justice for everyone – both old and newly added candidates – and restore the dignity of this prestigious examination.

We only ask for one thing: a fair and equal chance. Nothing more, nothing less. Please do not let this exam be remembered as the one that broke aspirants instead of building them.

B Sonam