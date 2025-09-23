The Changlang district administration is reported to have re-submitted a proposal suggesting Miao as the headquarters for the proposed new district, Rima. The proposed district would include Miao, Bordumsa, Diyun, Kharsang, Vijaynagar, and Namphai-I – all of which are currently part of Changlang.

While the proposal for the creation of a new district is said to be for administrative purposes, there are underlying concerns. The air of discontentment arises from the absence of recent consultations with the public. There is a perception that, without involving the population, the administration is rushing the decision, despite previous calls for a separate district, with attempts made in 2011 and 2017.

However, there is fear that this move has the potential to diminish the influence of tribal populations, as many areas are inhabited by non-tribal populations. Such fears are not unfounded, as Bordumsa, Diyun, and Vijaynagar have more non-Arunachal Pradesh Scheduled Tribe populations than indigenous ones.

Apart from being a resource-rich district, the region is also faced with several social issues. Therefore, the administration should be cautious in its decision-making. It should also initiate thorough discussions with the communities involved to ensure there is no misunderstanding or fear in anyone’s mind.