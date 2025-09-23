ITANAGAR, Sep 22: Young sprinter Chow Kothun Chowpo from Arunachal Pradesh has qualified for the final of the boys’ U-16 60m race at the 36th North Zone Junior Athletics Championships, 2025, in Ranchi, the capital city of Jharkhand.

The final will be held on Tuesday, Arunachal Olympic Association (AOA) secretary-general Bamang Tago informed.

AOA president Taba Tedir, who is also the ad hoc president of the Arunachal Athletics Association, and Sports Authority of Arunachal Chairman John Neelam congratulated the young runner on qualifying for the final.