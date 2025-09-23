ITANAGAR, 22 Sep: PM SHRI Kendriya Vidyalaya No 2 here celebrated its 42nd foundation day with great enthusiasm on Monday.

The celebration was attended by Himalayan University Vice-Chancellor Prof Prakash Divakara-nand SCERT Assistant Director NK Chourasia, along with other distinguished guests.

Students of the college presented cultural performances, including traditional dances.

One of the highlights of the day was the felicitation of student achievers who brought laurels to the school in academics and co-curricular fields.

Addressing the gathering, KV No 2 Principal Vinay Kumar emphasized the glorious journey of the school over the past four decades and its continued commitment to nurturing young minds.