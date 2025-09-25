LIKABALI, 24 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Administrative Reforms Commission (ARC) chairman Pramod Jain sought cooperation from the members from all walks of life and urged them to share experiences and innovative ideas to help improve the administrative system in the state.

Interacting with the officers, PRI members and Gaon Burahs of the district during an interactive session here on Tuesday, Jain said that the ARC has been constituted by the government to streamline the administrative machinery to bring in improvements in service delivery to the people.

He patiently heard all members and invited them to share valued comments, feedback and to bring forth issues faced by them while delivering service to the people.

ARC member Hento Karga termed the constitution of the AR Commission as inevitable and the process of reformation a global phenomenon which keeps changing with time.

“The state, after it attained statehood in 1987, has constituted the ARC recently only to streamline the administrative set up in the state for better governance and robust service delivery system in the state,” he said.

“The old system of administration setup needs to be refurbished and transitioned with time and requirements to bolster inevitable change and dynamism in the process of administration,” Karga said.

Lower Siang deputy commissioner Rujjum Rakshap highlighted the administrative bottlenecks normally encountered at the district level administration. He advocated mandatory grade-based induction training for the employees instead of leaving them to function blindly on their individual wisdom.

Nari ADC Ainstein Koyu gave a presentation focusing on evolution of the district as a full-fledged district and the existing administrative set up in place.

Headquarters ADC Mokar Riba also presented valuable inputs and suggestions. (DIPRO)