ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president Bosiram Siram briefed the Congress Working Committee (CWC) on the latest political developments in Arunachal Pradesh during a meeting of the CWC in Patna, Bihar on Wednesday, according to an APCC release.

Speaking at the meeting, Siram highlighted the recent visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Itanagar and said that the citizens were angered by repeated instances of electoral malpractice and raised slogans against alleged ‘Vote Chori.’

He said that the ‘Vote Chori’ slogans have now resonated across Arunachal Pradesh and spread widely through social media platforms, symbolizing people’s frustration against the BJP’s systematic manipulation of democratic processes.

Describing the campaign as a turning point in the nation’s democratic struggle, the APCC president said the campaign has gone beyond being a political movement.

“It is now a national people’s campaign to restore democracy, fairness, and justice in elections,” Siram said.

He also informed the CWC that the Congress party in Arunachal Pradesh is aggressively carrying forward the campaign in all districts.

“Congress leaders, workers, and in-charges are conducting door-to-door campaigns, personally engaging with citizens and collecting voluntary signatures in support of the movement,” he said.

The APCC stated that Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, LoP Rahul Gandhi, general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior leaders praised the innovative and dedicated grassroots efforts of APCC.

“The CWC noted with satisfaction that Arunachal Pradesh has emerged as a frontline state in the fight against ‘Vote Chori’ with Congress workers displaying unity, discipline, and extraordinary dedication in mobilizing the people,” the release added.