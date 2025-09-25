Tezpur (Assam), 24 Sep: A magisterial probe has been ordered against Tezpur University authority by Assam’s Sonitpur district administration for allegedly disrespecting cultural icon Zubeen Garg following his death last week, an official said on Wednesday.

The central university’s Public Relations Officer Samaresh Barman has resigned from the post, alleging the autocratic style of functioning of Vice chancellor Shambhu Nath Singh, leading to downgrading of the institute’s overall ranking.

The university had witnessed heated scenes and an exchange of words between the VC and students on Monday evening, leading to a situation where the VC had to nearly flee from the spot.

“It has come to light that a number of allegations were raised by the students of Tezpur University that due respect was not given by the University Authorities towards the death of Zubeen Garg. This has amounted to a show of disrespect towards the legendary singer of Assam,” Sonitpur District Magistrate Ananda Kumar Das said in an order.

He noted that the university authorities have not organised any formal Shraddhanjali programme to honour the life and work of Garg, and this has hurt the sentiments of the students.

“It has also come to light that the Vice Chancellor has used derogatory comments to the students who have themselves organised a Shraddhanjali programme, and this has amounted to insult towards all involved,” Das said.

The order, issued on Tuesday evening, mentioned that due to all the provocative action by the university authorities, particularly the VC, all the students had met him to demand an apology and to take actions to remedy the wrongs done to them.

“…but the Vice Chancellor, instead of engaging in dialogues with the students, left the University without any intimation. This led to a volatile situation… the students were agitated by the actions of the University Officials,” it added. (PTI)

In light of the above and seriousness of the issue, it has been decided to institute a magisterial enquiry to look into all the allegations, Das said.

Additional District Magistrate Kamal Baruah will conduct the probe and submit the report within 10 days, he added.

Tezpur University on Tuesday announced putting up a statue of Garg on the campus and also mulled conferring an honorary doctorate (posthumously) on him, the authorities said in a statement.

Earlier during the day, PRO Barman sent his resignation letter to the VC with immediate effect.

“The decision arises from my conscience and conviction that the Public Relations Office should serve the interests of the University, its students, and its founding ethos, rather than promoting an individual,” the resignation letter said.

For some time now, the PRO office has been functioning in a way that has been compromising these values, Barman said.

“After careful consideration, I have decided that I can no longer be part of this system that stifles our voices,” he added.

On Wednesday evening, a meeting took place between teachers, students and non-teaching staff regarding the ongoing scenario and the role of VC in recent times.

An official said all of them have unanimously demanded immediate removal of the VC from the historic Tezpur University and appoint a “better person” who will be able to uplift the varsity.

Garg died on September 19 while swimming in the sea in Singapore, where he had gone to attend the Northeast India Festival. The popular singer was cremated on the outskirts of Guwahati with full state honours on Tuesday. (PTI)