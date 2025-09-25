Staff Reporter

ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: College student Higio Obi, who was arrested for displaying a protest banner in solidarity with Ladakhi climate activist Sonam Wangchuk, has been released from custody. The protest occurred during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to Itanagar on Monday. Wangchuk is currently on a hunger strike demanding Sixth Schedule status and environmental protection for Ladakh.

Meanwhile, the Home department stated that the incident did not constitute a breach of security. At no point was the Prime Minister or the Protective ‘D’ security cordon under threat. It maintained that foolproof security and law-and-order arrangements were in place at the Prime Minister’s public meeting venue, helipad area, Raj Bhavan, and along the entire route.

“The elaborate arrangements left no space for anti-social elements or miscreants to carry out any actions that could have threatened the security of the VVIP,” the department added.

Furthermore, it reiterated that there was no breach of the “D” box (buffer area) security arrangements, nor of security at the green room and other restricted areas earmarked for the VVIP, the proximity security ring, route, and motorcade security. No objectionable items that could threaten VVIP security were smuggled in by deceiving the AS check and access control systems.

The Home department termed the incident as an attempted disruption caused by an unruly individual during Prime Minister Modi’s speech, which was effectively handled by security personnel on duty.

“Moreover, the matter raised by the youth has no direct relevance to any local issues, nor is he connected to any individual or organization from Arunachal Pradesh. So far, no involvement of any interest groups or individuals has been established,” it maintained.

The department stated that the youth’s decision to resort to this action was entirely self-motivated, likely due to his admiration for Sonam Wangchuk. Obi confessed that he wanted to draw media and public attention to Wangchuk’s hunger strike in his effort to demand Sixth Schedule status for the Leh and Ladakh region.

The Home department also said that a case under relevant sections of law has been registered against him for behavior that caused a brief disruption of public order, trespassing into a prohibited area, assaulting a female officer on duty, and evading and resisting lawful police intervention.

“His mobile phone has been seized and is under analysis. Further investigation covering all aspects is underway, and an inquiry has been ordered to be conducted by a senior IPS officer,” it stated.

The release further informed that Obi’s bank account details have been analyzed to rule out any funding from interest groups or individuals working against the interests of the state and its institutions. However, no clues or leads were found.

“The call details of the alleged arrestee have been thoroughly analyzed, and no links to any organizations or individuals involved in disruptive or anti-establishment activities could be established,” it stated.

Obi is a student of BA 1st Semester (History) at Dera Natung Government College, Itanagar. He hails from Techipu village, P.O. Chambang, P.S. Palin, district Kra Daadi, and is currently residing at Nikum Colony, Doimukh.

Earlier, home minister Mama Natung, along with his advisor Mutchu Mithi, had called an emergency meeting on Tuesday regarding the incident, following which the police statement was released.