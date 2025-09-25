ITANAGAR, 24 Sep: Action Committee on Trans Highway (ACTH) in Shi-Yomi district said that it has resolved to enforce 12-hours bandh in the entire Shi-Yomi district on 29 September from 5 am to 5 pm in protest against the inaction of the government to its one-month ultimatum regarding Tato-Pene highway land compensation issue.

“Since the state government has not responded positively in the matter of Tato-Pene land compensation issue, despite High Court judgment, the aggrieved petitioners, with no other option left,

unanimously decided to launch democratic movement in way of district bandh,” the Committee said in a release.

Essential services including medical services, ambulance, fire service and media, electricity, water supply & telecommunication, milk van, military vehicles, student appearing for examination if any, were exempted from the purview of the bandh, the committee added.