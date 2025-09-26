[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA, 25 Sep: A group of 12 artistes on Wednesday embarked on a tour to showcase the Aka (Hrusso) folkdance in Tokyo, Japan.

Representing the Arunachal folk group Aney-Na,DACO Ajay Sidasow, who is leading the troupe, said, “It is an opportunity for us, not only to represent our tribe on an international stage; we are rather representing our country being a part of cultural relation.”

The group comprises Ajay Sidasow, Sagro Sagrow, Khinouso Sidasow, Achum Aglisow, Roshan Desisow, Barom Desisow, Dema Delusow, Dubumi Delusow, Hema Delusow, Munum Sagro, Naina Sidasow and Mamo Nimasow.

The troupe will perform at various events in Japan from 27 September to 3 October.