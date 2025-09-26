NEW DELHI, 25 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Governor KT Parnaik praised the Indian armed forces as one of the finest professional forces in the world.

Delivering the keynote address on ‘Emerging technologies, transforming geopolitics and new tactics for future warfare’ at the inaugural session of the 3rd edition of the Bharat Defence Conclave held here on Thursday, the governor highlighted the Indian armed forces’ unmatched experience in combating terrorism, insurgencies, and radicalization, while also serving as first responders during natural or manmade disasters and contributing significantly to UN peacekeeping missions.

“The Indian armed forces are among the strongest pillars of nation-building,” he affirmed.

The governor observed that with India’s foreign policy evolving from non-alignment to multi-alignment, alliances are now chosen strictly based on national interests rather than external influences.

Parnaik provided a detailed overview of ongoing military reforms, and spoke on the changing face of warfare, revolutionary and cognitive technologies, and the importance of strengthening military self-reliance.

He highlighted critical initiatives such as border fencing, the Bharatmala Pariyojana, termination of the free movement regime, maritime surveillance under Sagarmala Pariyojana, and the Border Area Development Programme.

He placed particular emphasis on the Vibrant VillagesProgramme, targeting the northern borders of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh, and Ladakh. “This initiative is not only accelerating infrastructure, education, health, communication, and housing in sensitive border areas but is also reversing migration trends. With communities choosing to remain in their villages, they serve as vital partners of the security forces by acting as the eyes and ears against unusual activities,” the governor said.

He commended the synergy between civil administrations and the armed forces in border areas, noting that while local villagers, farmers, and entrepreneurs support the supply of fresh rations and services to the armed forces, the military in turn motivates and mentors youths for careers in Sainik Schools, the armed forces, and paramilitary organizations. They also encourage sports, conduct medical and veterinary camps, and support community initiatives, he said.

The inaugural session also saw the participation of the Ambassador of the Netherlands to India, Marisa Gerards, Ambassador of Belgium to India, Didier Vanderhasselt, Defence Ministry Director General (Acquisition) A Anbarasu, Defence Production Secretary Sanjeev Kumar and Border Management Secretary Dr Rajendra Kumar. (Raj Bhavan)