ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: The Science Club of Dera Natung Government College (DNGC) here organized the second edition of its annual event, ‘Cosmic Curiosity Carnival 2.0’, on the theme ‘Bridge between worlds: Science and imagination’ on 20 and 25 September.

The event sought to foster scientific temper, creativity, and healthy competition among students while bridging the gap between science and imagination.

The highlights of the carnival included sudoku and chess competitions held on 20 September, followed by poster presentation on 25 September. The inter-departmental competitions engaged students from science and anthropology departments. While sudoku and chess were aimed at sharpening logical thinking, enhancing concentration, and boosting mental agility, the poster presentation with the theme ‘Uncovering the science behind everyday wonders’ encouraged students to develop scientific temperament and highlight the presence of science in everyday life.

Nearly 60 students participated with enthusiasm, showcasing their creativity, skills, and innovative ideas.

In the sudoku competition, Tanu Kochung (mathematics) secured the first place, followed by Boya Gumja (mathematics) in the second place and Ramya Sonali (zoology) in the third place. In chess, Yikar Bui (mathematics) emerged the winner, while Nujey Mara (anthropology) was the runner-up. In the poster presentation, Charu Laxmi and Logum Mosi (chemistry) were adjudged the ‘best poster presentation’, Bolisa Yobin (zoology) received the award for ‘best scientific content’, Nabam Momu (zoology) for ‘most innovative idea’, and Chow Takar Manchey (zoology) for ‘best interdisciplinary approach, the college informed in a release.

Addressing the prize distribution ceremony, Science Club convener Gyati Tachang Tado highlighted the aims and objectives of the club, the importance of nurturing curiosity, and the role of such programmes in promoting academic excellence. He stressed the relevance of science awareness in society and encouraged students to participate actively, bring forth innovative ideas, and continue the spirit of scientific exploration.

DNGC Principal Dr MQ Khan congratulated the toppers, winners, and participants, and urged them to pursue knowledge with dedication, creativity, and sincerity.

Science Club co-convener Dr Ratna Tayeng also spoke.