TALIHA, 25 Sep: Government departments provided various services during a Seva Aapke Dwar (SAD) camp organized here in Upper Subansiri district on Thursday.

The camp was launched by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, in the presence of Kodak ADC Mobia Tai, Taliha CO T Ginglo, DSP Gamli Loyi, HoDs, and others.

Around 100 saplings were distributed to farmers during the programme by the Forest Department.

A health camp was also organized on the occasion, benefitting 83 female patients, 73 male patients, and 12 child patients. (DIPRO)