ITANAGAR, 25 Sep: Arunachal Pradesh Joint Chief Electoral Officer (JCEO) Liken Koyu held a virtual coordination meeting with all electoral registration officers (EROs) of the state on Thursday and reviewed the preliminary work for the special intensive revision (SIR) in the state.

During the meeting, the JCEO explained the entire SIR flowchart for better understanding and coordinated action by the EROs. He stressed the usefulness of preparing lists of observations during tabletop mapping of the SIR electoral roll of 2006 against the e-roll of 2025, such as the total number of dead voters, duplicate entries, shifted voters, new enrolments, voters aged 100+, etc.

The district officers informed that participation of political parties in district-level coordination meetings called by the DEOs was far from adequate and “the appointment of BLAs against each part of the electoral roll” by many political parties was poor, said an official release.

During the meeting, it was informed that a coordination meeting with state presidents of various political parties was held on 16 September and a follow-up communiqué was also sent on 23 September,” requesting to direct the president, general secretary to their respective district units to proactively participate in DEOs meeting and to appoint booth level agents against each part of electoral roll, ie, every polling booth,” the release said.