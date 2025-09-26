MARIYANG, 25 Sep: As part of the nationwide campaign, the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan(SNSPA) was conducted at the CHC here in Upper Siang district on Thursday.

The programme was inaugurated by ZPM Bojing Bitin, in the presence of MO (i/c) Dr Otem Pertin, DTO Dr Ahik Miyu, office bearers and members of the BJP District Mahila Morcha, and others.

On the occasion, the Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2025 was also organized by the Mariyang ArSRLM BMMU, in collaboration with the CHC here.

Speaking on the occasion, the DTO highlighted the free services available under the National TB Elimination Programme (NTEP) and emphasised the importance of nutrition in preventing and managing TB. He further appealed to members of the public to adopt TB patients under the Nikshay Mitra initiative.

Screening for hypertension, diabetes, TB, HIV/AIDS, syphilis, etc, was conducted during the camp.

Three individuals registered as Nikshay Mitras.

Earlier, the SNSPA was conducted at the Jengging CHC on 23 September. (DIPRO)