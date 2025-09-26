BOLENG, 25 Sep: A mobile medical unit (MMU) was launched in Siang district on Thursday in an effort to facilitate ease of medical accessibility and last-mile connectivity in healthcare delivery in the district.

Equipped with medical requirements, including lab testing facilities, along with a team of doctors, nurse, lab technician, and data entry operator, the MMU van will provide free medical aid to the far-flung villages in the district.

The MMU was jointly flagged off by RD Minister Ojing Tasing and Deputy Commissioner Tayi Taggu here in the presence of DMO Dr Johny Darang, ZPC Oshi Pabin Mibang, and government officials.

Commending the district administration for the initiative, Tasing said that the MMU is a first of its kind in Siang district and is expected to cater to all the needy patients of the district who are unable to come to hospitals or healthcare centres to avail of health facilities.

The MMU has been provided under the outreach activities of the National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) Ltd, and shall be funded by the NHPC for a period of four years.

The MMU will be operated by NGO Siang Rural Development Society, based in Laimekuri, Dhemaji district, Assam, in coordination with the Siang DMO. (DIPRO)