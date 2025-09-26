TAWANG, 25 Sep: “Tourism is the backbone of our economy, and it is our collective responsibility to not only welcome visitors but to provide them with a safe, clean, and memorable experience while preserving our pristine environment and unique culture,” said Tawang Deputy CommissionerNamgyal Angmo during a ‘Refresher-cum-capacity building training programme’ for tourism stakeholders held here on Thursday.

The programme was initiated by the DC, and was organized by the Tourism Department, Tawang.

The DC stressed that behaviour, presentation, and professional conduct of stakeholders directly shape a visitor’s impression and must be developed hand-in-hand with economic growth.

Angmo said that tourism must be developed not just for economic gain but in a way that ensures preservation of the environment, culture, tradition, and heritage of the region. She also called for a “strategic shift in focus from volume of tourists to the quality of services provided.”

The DC expressed confidence that such capacity-building exercises would go a long way in preparing local stakeholders to provide safe, sustainable, and visitor-friendly tourism services, thereby boosting Tawang’s image as a premier destination.

District Tourism Officer Tsering Dekey urged all stakeholders to take full advantage of the training.

The training session was comprehensive, covering a wide range of critical topics. Experts from the KDS District Hospital, the Fire Services, and the Police Department conducted sessions on first-aid and basic emergency response, fire safety and evacuation drills, and traffic and parking discipline, respectively.

The programme also included key sessions on environmental responsibility. Officials of the Forest Department led a session on biodiversity and ecosystem awareness, and the importance of forest conservation. Additionally, the UD & Housing Department trained stakeholders in sustainable tourism practices, with special focus on waste management.

The programme concluded with an interactive session, during which ideas were exchanged by the participants.

The collaborative effort marked a significant step towards solidifying Tawang’s position as a premier tourist destination, celebrated for both its breathtaking natural beauty and the professionalism of its tourism sector. (DIPRO)