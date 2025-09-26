SEPPA, 25 Sep: A massive cleanliness drive under the theme ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ was organized here in East Kameng district on Thursday, covering the district secretariat, government offices, institutions, schools and colleges, residential areas, colonies, and marketplaces.

Officials, students, and local residents actively participated, showcasing their collective commitment towards the vision of a cleaner and healthier society.

The event highlighted the importance of community participation in cleanliness and sanitation, reinforcing the message of people’s responsibility in building a clean India.

In Upper Subansiri, the district administration, in collaboration with the Urban Affairs Department, organized a cleanliness-cum-awareness programme under the theme ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ in Daporijo.

The event was flagged off by Deputy Commissioner Tasso Gambo, in the presence of HoDs and others. Clan-based organisations and staffers of various departments actively participated in the programme.

In Lower Subansiri district, a cleanliness drive under the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative was conducted in Ziro-Hapoli township on Thursday by the District Urban Development Agency.

The event witnessed participation of HoDs, officials, principals, students, members of bazaar committees, residents of colonies, and the public.

DC Oli Perme expressed appreciation for the wholehearted participation of all stakeholders in making the event a grand success. She emphasized that “such collective efforts reflect the true spirit of ‘whole of government’ and ‘whole of society’ approach towards ensuring a cleaner and healthier environment.”

In West Kameng district, the Central Institute of Himalayan Culture Studies (CIHCS), based in Dahung organised a cleanliness drive themed ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ on Thursday.

Speaking on the occasion, CIHCS Director Dr Gurmet Dorjey highlighted the importance of community-driven initiatives in nurturing awareness about hygiene and cleanliness. He also emphasized that such collective actions contribute meaningfully to the vision of a clean India.

The participants actively engaged in cleaning the volleyball court, badminton court, and the main campus area of the CIHCS.

Pasighat (E/Siang)-based Arunachal Pradesh University(APU) also organized a cleanliness drive under the theme ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ at the Gii:di Notko ground.

Students, PhD scholars, and faculty members from 11 departments of the university worked together in the cleanliness drive.

The university partnered with the Bogong Banggo Yameng Kebang and the All Bogong Students’ Union for the initiative. Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang also joined the volunteers during the drive.

In Tirap district, a cleanliness drive under the ‘Ek Din, Ek Ghanta, Ek Saath’ initiative was conducted across various locations of Khonsa township under the aegis of the UD&H department, in collaboration with the district administration.

On the occasion, the swachhata pledge was administered by Padma Shri awardee Dr Anshu Jamsenpa, in the presence of Tirap DC Techu Aran, Khonsa ADC Namneet Singh, administrative officers, and HoDs.

UD&H EE Lienwang Hosai urged the citizens not to litter during upcoming events such as Durga Puja and local festivals like Ronguuan Kuhwa and Chalo Loku. (With inputs from DIPROs)