[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAMSAI, 25 Sep: The family members of a young mother named Suthama Mannoi Manchey, who died on 22 September after giving birth, have alleged that her death was due to medical negligence by the staff of the Namsai district hospital.

29-year-old Manchey had been admitted to the district hospital (DH) on the morning of 12 September. Following medical advice, she underwent a C-section and delivered a baby boy. However, her health deteriorated soon after. The family alleged that her condition worsened on 13 September, and a day later, she was taken back to the operating theatre, where her uterus had to be removed. They claimed that a surgical stitch had been left open during the first operation, leading to excessive internal bleeding.

Although she was referred to the Assam Medical College (AMC) in Dibrugarh, Manchey was later shifted to a private hospital in Dibrugarh, where she died.

The North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO), the Tai Khamti Youth Organisation (TKYO), and the All Tai Khamti Singpho Students’Union (ATKSU) have expressed concern over her death and have urged the authorities to take action against the hospital staff allegedly responsible for the negligence.

The TKYO and the ATKSU have called for an impartial inquiry into the incident to ascertain the responsibility of the doctors and hospital staff involved. “We urge the district administration to recommend appropriate disciplinary and legal action against those found guilty of negligence, and to provide fair and adequate compensation to the bereaved family,” they wrote in a letter addressed to the deputy commissioner.

They further appealed to the Health Department to ensure strict implementation of medical protocols in district hospitals, strengthen emergency and referral systems, and establish proper monitoring mechanisms to prevent the recurrence of such tragedies.

Meanwhile, the NEHRO has written to the State Human Rights Commission, seeking a judicial or independent fact-finding inquiry into the circumstances surrounding the death of Manchey, with accountability to be fixed on the responsible individuals and systemic lapses.

A senior doctor of the district hospital, however, rejected the claim of medical negligence. “We provided the best possible treatment available in our hospital. We followed the laid-down protocols and did our best. We decided to refer her to the AMC after assessing her condition and the facilities available with us,” said the senior doctor who wished to remain anonymous.

He further stated that both the C-section and the hysterectomy were performed after obtaining consent from the patient and her family. “Our gynaecologist and surgeon attended to her whenever there was a complaint. There was no negligence on our part,” the doctor added.

This is the second major case of alleged medical negligence leading to the death of a young mother reported in the state. Earlier this month, 22-year-old Bengia Ama Gora died at the Tomo Riba Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (TRIHMS) on 6 September, following a Caesarean section performed on 2 September. Her family members also alleged that she died due to medical negligence. Police and departmental inquiries into that case are currently ongoing.