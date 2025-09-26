[ Bengia Ajum ]

NAHARLAGUN, 25 Sep: The Itanagar Permanent Bench of the Gauhati High Court has summoned officials of the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the PWD (Highways), and the contractor for Package B (Papu Nallah to Nirjuli) after expressing dissatisfaction with the progress report submitted by them.

The summoned officials have been directed to appear before the court on Friday.

The court had earlier sought a status report on the progress of the work. The summons came during a hearing of a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by Vijay Jamoh and others against the state government, seeking early completion of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch of the four-lane highway under Package B.

A division bench comprising Justice Kardak Ete and Justice Budhi Habung observed that the authorities did not appear to be genuinely committed to the project’s progress.

“Although the respondents filed a status report along with certain photographs, it does not inspire confidence in this court. In actuality, the respondents appear not to be genuinely serious about the work, and despite several undertakings, no substantial progress appears to have been made,” the judges noted while issuing the summons to the officials and the contractor.

Senior advocate Dicky Panging appeared as counsel for the petitioners. The PIL (No 11/2024), filed in July 2024 by Vijay Jamoh and Doge Lona, both residents of Naharlagun, alleged that the construction of the Papu Nallah to Nirjuli stretch had missed its deadline. The petitioners sought the high court’s intervention in expediting the project.

The matter was first heard in July 2024, followed by hearings in October 2024 and May 2025.