KHONSA, 28 Sep: Chasam Lowang, the revered wangcha (queen) of Old Laptang village in Tirap district passed away at the age of 79 after a prolonged illness at her residence on Saturday.

She is survived by two sons and one daughter.

Wife of late Dingwang Lowang, she was born on 1 January, 1946, in Kaimai village to late Tejam Tongluk.

She was a trailblazer among Kaimai women, known for adopting the saree/mekhela in the 1950s and 1960s, and for her proficiency in Assamese, a remarkable feat during her time.

Her marriage to the educated chief, Dingwang Lowang, was a union of elegance and leadership.

Chasam Lowang was celebrated for her strength, honesty, and queenly demeanor. She will be fondly remembered by both the Kaimai and Laptang communities as a trendsetter and a woman of unwavering integrity. (DIPRO)