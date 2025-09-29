TUTING, 28 Sep: A spirited group of eight bikers undertook a challenging expedition to Gelling, the first village on the India-China border, and further to the historic Kepang La pass in Upper Siang district, symbolizing resilience and the spirit of adventure.

Negotiating treacherous terrain, dense forests and steep gradients, the bikers highlighted the indomitable spirit of exploration while bringing focus to the strategic and cultural importance of these frontier areas.

At Kepang La, homage was paid to the brave Indian soldiers who made the supreme sacrifice during the 1962 war, defending the nation in the face of overwhelming odds.

The ride was not just an adventure but also a message of unity, patriotism and solidarity with the border communities who live with courage in remote and harsh conditions. Their journey showcased the breathtaking beauty of Upper Siang and generated awareness about the sacrifices of locals and soldiers in safeguarding the national frontiers. (DIPRO)