ALINYE, 28 Sep: The Dibang Valley district hospital organized a free health camp at the health and wellness centre here on Sunday under the Swasth Nari, Sashakt Parivar Abhiyan.

The camp focused on providing a wide range of essential healthcare services, including NCD screening, laboratory tests, counselling, AYUSH services, dental care, specialist consultations, RBSK screening, ANC check-ups, and immunization services.

More than 80 people from the community availed of the benefits of the initiative. Beneficiaries also received support under flagship health insurance schemes such as CMAAY and PMJAY, ensuring greater access to affordable and quality healthcare.

The programme was inaugurated by the tourism minister’s adviser Mopi Mihu, in the presence of ZPC Theko Tayu, DC Bekir Nyorak, DMO Dr Hankham Tangjang, CO Dindie Hibu (CO), and DTO Lamwang Aran.

During the event, the dignitaries visited the health kiosks, interacted with healthcare professionals, and observed the comprehensive range of services provided to raise awareness and promote accessible, inclusive, and preventive healthcare. (DIPRO)