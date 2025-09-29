CHANGLANG, 28 Sep: The All Changlang District Students’ Union (ACDSU) has strongly condemned the recent demand of the Chakma and Hajong communities, seeking inclusion in the scheduled tribe (ST) category in Changlang district.

“The ACDSU firmly asserts that this demand is unethical, unjustified, and unacceptable, as it poses a serious threat to the rights, identity, and constitutional safeguards of the indigenous tribal population of the state,” the union stated in a release on Saturday.

It emphasized that the constitutional protections provided for the indigenous people of Arunachal Pradesh cannot be extended to non-indigenous groups.

The ACDSU warned all political parties, organisations, and individuals against supporting or encouraging such misplaced demands for political or personal gain. The union made it clear that it would oppose any move, policy, or political manoeuvre that undermines the interests of the indigenous tribes.

The union urged the state government and the authorities to uphold the constitutional provisions and safeguard the cultural, social, and political rights of the indigenous people. It also appealed to the citizens of Arunachal to remain vigilant, united, and committed to protecting the indigenous identity of the state.