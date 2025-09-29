KHONSA, 28 Sep: The Assam Rifles (AR) here in Tirap district organized a special felicitation ceremony on Sunday to honour renowned mountaineer and recipient of the Padma Shri award, Dr Anshu Jamsenpa.

Jamsenpa, who holds multiple world records in mountaineering, including the rare feat of scaling Mount Everest twice within a span of five days, was warmly received by the troops. A professional mountaineer of international repute, she has brought immense pride to the nation through her remarkable achievements.

Addressing the gathering, Jamsenpa motivated the AR personnel with her inspiring journey of resilience, courage, and determination. During an interactive session, she answered questions posed by the audience.

The ceremony highlighted the AR’s continued efforts to encourage excellence, promote national icons, and instil motivation among its ranks. (DIPRO)