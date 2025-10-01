[ Bengia Ajum ]

ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: Three more operatives of the United Tani Army (UTA), which the state police have designated as the eastern flank of the NSCN, surrendered on Tuesday at the police headquartershere.

The surrendered operatives have been identified as Jonali Basumatary (corporal), Jummik Riba (lieutenant finance secretary), and Seng Seng Thowmoung (sergeant major, eastern zone commander). The trio also laid down their arms, surrendering their pistols and live ammunition.

All three had joined the UTA and undergone military training in Myanmar, where the self-declared chairman of the UTA, Anthony Doke, is currently based. They were encouraged to return to Arunachal Pradesh by the state police. The trio returned from Myanmar last month after fleeing NSCN camps, where they had been engaged in fighting on behalf of the Myanmar Army in the ongoing civil war.

Jonali Basumatary hails from Assam and is a long-time associate of Doke. She had reportedly worked with him earlier when he was running a restaurant business in Itanagar. On the other hand, Jummik Riba is alleged to have once worked as an overground worker for the erstwhile National Liberation Council of Taniland.

Earlier, in July, two operatives of the UTA – Techi Nera and Tok Takin – surrendered before the authorities. Furthermore, police arrested four UTA operatives this month for serving extortion notices to government employees and businessmen.

Speaking to this daily, IGP (Law and Order) Chukhu Apa informed that the police helped the operatives return to Arunachal after learning of their desire to come back. “With the support of their families, they expressed a desire to return to mainstream society, and we readily agreed to help them.

There are still a few more, including Anthony Doke, in Myanmar. I appeal to them to come back and join the mainstream,” said Apa.

Earlier, addressing the media, Home Minister Mama Natung said it is unfortunate that misguided youths, influenced by social media and propaganda, havebeen drawn into the path of insurgency.

“This path ultimately leads only to surrender or arrest, as the state government steadfastly paves the way for lasting peace and development. Our priority is to ensure all such youths have the opportunity to return home and contribute positively to society, making violence an unattractive and unnecessary option,” said Natung.

He also appealed to the remaining operatives of the UTA to return to the state and shun violence.

Director General of Police (DGP) Anand Mohan commended the professionalism and intelligence work demonstrated by the Arunachal Pradesh Police, highlighting that “the successful surrender of these militants is a result of meticulous police operations and sustained intelligence efforts.”

The DGP further emphasized, “Our police force has not only facilitated such surrenders but has also achieved major successes in busting drug rackets and curbing extortion activities perpetrated by insurgent groups. We remain committed to ensuring public safety, dismantling criminal networks, and supporting those who choose to return to peaceful lives.”

The home minister’s adviser, Mutchu Mithi, was also present.