ITANAGAR, 30 Sep: The North East Human Rights Organization (NEHRO) has lodged a complaint with the Arunachal Pradesh State Human Rights Commission (APSHRC) regarding alleged medical negligence and denial of emergency medical service at the Namsai district hospital leading to the death of a woman and her newborn baby.

According to the complainant, on 28 September, at around 8:30 pm, the deceased, Gita Murmu, who was due for delivery, experienced severe labour pain and was rushed by her husband and relatives to the Namsai district hospital by 9 pm.

The family members claimed that there was no emergency doctor when they reached the hospital. A nurse allegedly informed them that no emergency doctor was on duty at that time and unilaterally issued a referral slip to the Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh, without consulting a doctor, the NEHRO stated.

In the complaint letter, the organization stated that,despite the hospital having an ambulance, the family was reportedly denied its use, with staffers stating that no driver was available at that time.

“Instead, they issued a petrol coupon worth Rs 1,500 and asked the family to arrange their own private vehicle,” it said.

The hospital staff allegedly refused to provide any paramedic or necessary equipment for a safe transfer, despite repeated pleas from the victim’s family.

“Left helpless, the family had to transport the patient in their private vehicle. On the way, about 25-30 minutes later, the woman delivered in the car. The newborn could not survive long after birth.

In a desperate attempt, the family stopped at the Doomdooma Hospital in Assam, where doctors provided preliminary treatment but referred her further to Tinsukia/Assam Medical College, given her critical bleeding condition.

Once again, no emergency ambulance support was facilitated for the transfer at night. Tragically, the woman succumbed to excessive bleeding before reaching Tinsukia,” the NEHRO said.

“The family alleged unavailability of an emergency doctor at the Namsai district hospital during critical hours, arbitrary referral without any doctor’s evaluation, denial of ambulance service despite one being parked within the hospital premises, neglect in providing paramedic assistance or medical equipment support during transfer, the hospital administration’s failure to ensure emergency maternal care, thereby violating the basic right to health and life under Article 21 of the Constitution of India,” the NEHRO said.

The human rights organization, on behalf of the family, appealed to the APSHRC to take cognizance of the alleged medical negligence and denial of service at the Namsai district hospital.

It also appealed to the commission to order an independent inquiry into the conduct of the hospital authorities and staff involved, and fix accountability on the negligent officials, doctors, and staff members whose lapses contributed to the loss of two lives.

It further appealed for ordering compensation for the bereaved family for the violation of their right to health, dignity, and life, and said that the Health Department be directed to ensure availability of round-the-clock emergency services, functional ambulance facilities, and strict preventive measures against such tragic incidents in the future.

The APSHRC has registered the complaint under diary number 11/IN/2025.