TAWANG, 30 Sep: Tawang Deputy Commissioner Namgyal Angmo, during an interaction session with officer trainees from the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA) here on Tuesday shared with them valuable insights into the nuances of governance in border districts, highlighting both the opportunities and challenges in administering remote frontier areas.

Forty-six trainees, representing various all-India and central services, are currently in Tawang and Jemeithang as part of their internship programme in border villages under the Vibrant Villages initiative.

The batch has been divided into two groups of 23 trainees each.

Assistant Commissioner Tenzin Jambey provided a detailed presentation on Tawang, showcasing the district’s rich cultural heritage, unique history, natural resources and ongoing developmental initiatives.

The trainees engaged in an interactive question and answer session, seeking clarifications on issues relating to administration, agriculture, governance, and resource management.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Rinchin Leta and other senior officers also participated in the programme, enriching the discussion with perspectives from their respective fields.

As part of their field exposure, the trainees will be visiting Jemeithang and other key locations, including the international border, where they will interact with administrative officials and local villagers.

The internship programme is aimed at providing theofficer trainees with ground-level understanding of border administration and community engagement. (DIPRO)