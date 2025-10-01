TEZU, 30 Sep: Akashvani Tezu, in collaboration with Bamboosa Library and the Forum of Library Activists, Medo conducted a quiz competition for college students here in Lohit district on Tuesday to mark 90 years of Akashvani.

The quiz saw the participation of teams from the history, Hindi and commerce departments of Indira Gandhi Government College (IGGC) Tezu and from the BEd and BA batches of Denning College of Teacher Education (DCTE). It was aimed to bring before the youths of Tezu the growth of All India Radio, today serving 99% of the population of India and reachable across 92% areas of the country.

The quiz also covered books, authors and reading culture that Akashvani has been actively popularising among the common people.

The first prize was won by the IGGC team, while the 2nd position was shared by 3 teams: BA BEd team of DCTE, BEd team, and the IGG College Team No 2.

The quiz master was uncle Moosa.

The quiz was compered by Forum of Library Activists joint secretary Jeenamsi Ngadong.