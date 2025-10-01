[ Prem Chetry ]

BOMDILA/TOKYO, 30 Sep: Aney-Na, the Aka folk cultural troupe from West Kameng district, was honoured by the Indian embassy at its VCC auditorium in Tokyo, Japan, during an event themed ‘Connecting the Himalayas with Mount Fuji’ on Monday.

Chargé D’affaires R Madhusudan of the Indian embassy in Tokyo congratulated the troupe for representing the nation in the weeklong cultural exchange programme between India and Japan. He said such exchanges help deepen mutual understanding and strengthen the bond between the two nations.

“The troupe mesmerized the audience with scintillating performances of Aney-Na, Lhasa, and Arunachal Ayuo, showing the vibrant heritage of Arunachal Pradesh,” he added.

Troupe leader, DACO Ajay Sidasow, expressed gratitude to the Indian embassy for its support, hospitality, and coordination in arranging the events across several venues.

“By being part of Namaste India, we have the opportunity to represent not only our tribe, but also our country on foreign soil. Undoubtedly, this is a privilege. However, one must not see it as mere opportunism. We have been entrusted with the responsibility of representing our nation – not just my tribe, my people, or self,” he said.